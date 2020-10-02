CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

