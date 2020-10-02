Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £28,337.46 in Stock

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,027.91).

LON:CHG opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.65. Chemring Group plc has a one year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 367.75 ($4.81). The firm has a market cap of $670.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

