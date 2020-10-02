Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE CVE opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,688,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 1,637,611 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

