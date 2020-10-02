Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC raised Cemex SAB de CV from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NYSE CX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

