CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CMTOY opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. CEMENTOS ARGOS/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

