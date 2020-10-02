CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

CBFV opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.76.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,412.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $721,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 50,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.