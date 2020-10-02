Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CATB. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

CATB stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

