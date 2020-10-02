Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $285,505.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,104 shares of company stock worth $3,143,497. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

