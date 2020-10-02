Cartesi Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $4.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.01529274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169443 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

