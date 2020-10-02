Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Sell”

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Cardlytics stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 2.34. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $145,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,144,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $225,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,520.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and have sold 46,964 shares valued at $3,610,748. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

