Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.54. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $55.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
Capitala Finance Company Profile
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.