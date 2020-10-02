Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.54. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 111.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.