Cancom’s (COK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.40 ($68.71).

COK stock opened at €43.82 ($51.55) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44. Cancom has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

