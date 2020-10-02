Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

