Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.