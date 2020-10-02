Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 321 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 104.93 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92).

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

