Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 335.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

