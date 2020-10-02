Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

CPE stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

