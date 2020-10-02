Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Down 1.1%

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 4,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 32,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.