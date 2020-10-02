Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. lifted their price objective on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

NYSE:CALX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 40.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 347,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

