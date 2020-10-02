Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.93.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.