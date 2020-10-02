Burford Capital (OTCMKTS:BRFRF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Burford Capital (OTCMKTS:BRFRF) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

