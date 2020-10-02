Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.