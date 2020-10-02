BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.57.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 656.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $9,741,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $10,746,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.