Brokers Offer Predictions for Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCBS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NCBS opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $579.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.