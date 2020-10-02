Brokers Issue Forecasts for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.74. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

