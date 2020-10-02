Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

AMP opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 316,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.