Brokerages Set Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

