Brokerages Set L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $240.11

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.94.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

