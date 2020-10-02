Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $86.80

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $22,335,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

