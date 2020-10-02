Brokerages Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target at $49.38

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 604,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 338,400 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

