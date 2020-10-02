Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) PT at C$2.65

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.29. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

