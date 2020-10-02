Brokerages Expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSMT stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

