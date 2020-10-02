Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,138. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 263,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,661,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after buying an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

