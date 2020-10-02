Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

