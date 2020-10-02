Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.38 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $755.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $997.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,602. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

