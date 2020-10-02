Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $10,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 34.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 402,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

