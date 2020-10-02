Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.60). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 682,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

