BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BTVCY opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. BRITVIC PLC/S has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.