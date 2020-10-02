BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

BRF stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 49,069 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRF by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 362,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

