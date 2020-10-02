Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

