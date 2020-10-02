Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Acquires £555,000 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Roger McDowell bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £555,000 ($725,205.80).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

