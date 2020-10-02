BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 5.7%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.49. 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

The company has a market cap of $13.72 million and a P/E ratio of 124.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

