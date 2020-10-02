BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHOOY. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.