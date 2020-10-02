Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

