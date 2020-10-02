Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.