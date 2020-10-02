B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 460.31 ($6.01).

LON:BME opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.58) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 475.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.82.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

