Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.