Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$2.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.65.

A number of analysts have commented on BIR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

