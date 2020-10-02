BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

