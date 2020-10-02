BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.